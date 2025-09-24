Raipur Diary | Chhattisgarh prodigy shines in equestrian event

Written by Ejaz Kaiser for The New Indian Express

Vedika Sharan, a young equestrian from Chhattisgarh, has made her mark at the prestigious FEI Children’s Classics 2025. The event, held at Embassy International Riding School in Bangalore, brought together riders aged 10 to 14 from across the country. Competing against 50 participants, Vedika displayed remarkable skill, precision, and composure, earning a silver medal. The FEI Bronze Tour tests both the rider and the horse on agility, strategy, and teamwork, making her achievement even more special. Representing India, Vedika’s performance impressed judges and spectators alike.

Police commissioner system in Raipur

Chhattisgarh is set to introduce police commissioner system in Raipur, likely from November 1. With this change, Raipur will become the 73rd city in India to adopt the system aiming to make policing more efficient and responsive as the city grows into a metropolitan area. State DGP AD Gautam has directed preparations for the transition from the traditional system to a commissionerate structure. A seven-member panel, led by an ADG-rank officer, is studying existing models and preparing a draft proposal. Once ready, the proposal will be submitted to the Home Department for approval, paving the way for smoother law enforcement.

Faculty shortage hits medical colleges

Medical colleges in Chhattisgarh are facing a severe shortage of faculty. Out of 644 approved posts for assistant professors across 10 colleges, 332 remain vacant. Professors and associate professors are also in short supply, with 117 out of 241 professor posts and around 200 out of 399 associate professor posts empty. Usually, professor and associate professor positions are filled through promotions from assistant professors, as there is no direct recruitment. The state has proposed filling 125 assistant professor posts through the State Public Service Commission. The shortage affects teaching quality and student guidance.

Ejaz Kaiser

TNIE correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com