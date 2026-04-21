Rainwater harvesting now mandatory in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed that rainwater harvesting systems will now be treated as mandatory and actively enforced across the city to address its growing water challenges. The initiative aligns with the call to “Catch the Rain— where it falls, when it falls,” aiming to turn water conservation into a people’s movement.

The government said that harvesting maximum rainwater would help mitigate the twin challenges of urban flooding during the monsoon and water shortages in summer. It added that all departments have been given clear, time-bound targets. Government buildings, parks, residential colonies, and institutional campuses must install functional rainwater harvesting systems before the onset of the monsoon.

In this regard, Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, attended by officials from over 60 departments of the Delhi government and the Government of India. Addressing officials, the minister emphasised that Delhi receives sufficient rainfall but fails to conserve it effectively.

“For four months every year, rainwater flows through our drains and goes to waste. If we channel this water into the ground, we can recharge our groundwater and reduce the crisis we face every summer,” he said. The minister reiterated that all departments have been assigned responsibilities with strict deadlines.

“Government buildings must lead by example. If systems are not installed, they must be put in place immediately. If they already exist, we will ensure they are fully functional before the rains arrive,” the minister further said.

In a significant policy move, the Delhi Jal Board will play a central role in implementation and monitoring. The Board will support installation efforts and provide financial incentives. “Delhi Jal Board will share part of the cost and provide a 10 per cent rebate where rainwater harvesting systems are functional. At the same time, if systems are not installed or maintained, that rebate can be withdrawn,” Verma said.

He also underlined stricter enforcement measures going forward. While rainwater harvesting has long been mandatory for certain properties during building approvals, lack of monitoring has weakened compliance. “Till now, there was a rule but no real checking. That will change. We will introduce a system of verification and accountability so that this is implemented on the ground, not just on paper,” he said.

A self-disclosure mechanism is also being planned, under which property owners will annually certify that their systems are operational. This is expected to ensure continued compliance and foster a sense of responsibility. The minister stressed that both government and private stakeholders must act together.

ACTION PLAN

Regular checks to ensure proper system functioning

Time-bound goals assigned to all departments

Government buildings to implement systems first

Ten per cent rebate for functional systems

Rebates withdrawn for non-compliance cases

Owners to annually certify system functionality

Jal Shakti Kendras to educate citizens

This story has been written by Anup Verma of The New Indian Express.