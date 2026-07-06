Rain fury: Billboard, walls collapse in Thane; school tin sheds blown away in Palghar

Thane: A fireman sustained severe leg injuries on Monday morning while clearing a massive uprooted tree and, in separate incidents, a large billboard and two walls collapsed following heavy rainfall and strong winds in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said.

The heavy rain triggered a total of 186 emergency complaints across Thane city, including 110 tree collapses, 38 fallen branches, four instances of waterlogging, two compound wall collapses, and one slab fall.

In neighbouring Palghar district, strong winds blew away the tin-roofed sheds and uprooted trees in a residential school, the officials said, adding that all 350 students at the establishment were safe.