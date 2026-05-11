Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights railways, AI and semiconductors as key growth pillars

New Delhi: Addressing the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said India is undergoing a massive transformation in rail infrastructure, electronics manufacturing, semiconductors and digital technologies, positioning itself as a major global economic and industrial power.



Highlighting the unprecedented scale of railway expansion over the last decade, the Minister said the government has added 36,000 kilometres of railway tracks and electrified 49,000 kilometres in the last ten years -- a figure that exceeds the total rail network of Germany.



He noted that railway capital expenditure has witnessed a sharp rise, increasing from around Rs 66,000 crore a few years ago to nearly Rs 2,72,000 crore in the last financial year.