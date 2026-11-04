Railways and Labour Ministry review contract labour norms under new labour codes

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS): The Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) [CLC(C)] under the Ministry of Labour and Employment held a meeting with senior officers of the Railway Board to strengthen coordination and facilitate effective implementation of the Labour Codes, 2020 and strengthen coordination and stakeholder consultation, an official statement said on Wednesday.
The meeting, chaired by Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) Sonal Mishra, was held here as part of a series of consultations being conducted with ministries, departments and central public sector undertakings to facilitate effective implementation of the Labour Codes, promote compliance and strengthen institutional coordination.
The Office of the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) made a presentation covering the overview of the labour codes and key provisions relevant to Indian Railways, essential labour compliance requirements, issues relating to contract labour, registration and licensing requirements.
The presentation also covered the use of digital platforms, including suggestions for upgradation in the Shramik Kalyan Portal in alignment with the new Labour Codes. The meeting also highlighted the role of the CLC(C) organisation in facilitating compliance and ensuring ease of doing business.
Vinita Verma, Executive Director (LL), Railway Board had also presented an overview of its organisational structure, workforce and manpower deployment, including engagement of contract labour, geographical and operational spread of railway establishments and projects, existing labour-law compliance mechanisms and good practices adopted by Indian Railways.
A key focus of the interaction was to understand the existing digital compliance systems of Indian Railways and explore their alignment with the Shram Suvidha Portal, SAMADHAN Portal.
The meeting also provided an opportunity to deliberate upon railway-specific issues and operational challenges in implementing the labour codes across different jurisdictions.
All senior officers from the CLC(C) attended the meeting, with representatives from the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Labour and Employment, participating virtually.
The interaction aimed at strengthening coordination, ensuring better understanding of sector-specific requirements and facilitating a coordinated approach at ground level functionaries of both the organisations towards effective implementation of the Labour Codes.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.