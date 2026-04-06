Baby girl delivered on train with help of railway staff

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 6 (PTI): The Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway on Monday said its ticket checking staff helped a pregnant woman safely deliver a baby girl aboard the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express.
The incident occurred on April 5 when the woman, travelling with her family in the B1 coach of Train No: 13352 (Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express), went into labour shortly after the train crossed Annavaram station.
According to a press release issued on Monday, the Vijayawada Division once again demonstrated its commitment to passenger care through the timely and compassionate response of its staff.
As the woman went into labour, her family members approached the on-duty ticket checking staff for assistance.
Responding swiftly, G Jyothi, TTI (Amenities), Vijayawada Division, took charge and extended all possible help to ensure a safe delivery on board the train, the release said.
She coordinated with the commercial controller and arranged medical assistance through the 108 emergency ambulance service.
Considering the urgency, the train was given a special halt at Elamanchili station.
With coordinated efforts by the railway staff, the mother and newborn were safely shifted to the Government Hospital in Elamanchili by an ambulance.
Both the mother and the baby girl are reported to be safe and in good health.
Other railway staff, including Bipul Kumar and Juber Khan, also assisted in the operation, the release added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.