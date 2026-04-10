Rail Parcel App upgrades services in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) is strengthening its freight and parcel services with the adoption of the ‘Rail Parcel App,’ a next-generation digital platform aimed at providing seamless and efficient parcel booking and delivery solutions.

The App was launched across key SCR locations, including Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, on March 12 to provide efficient logistics services.

Featuring door-to-door booking and delivery, it simplifies processes and ensures reliable service. The initiative supports Indian Railways’ push for digital, customer-centric parcel solutions and complements integration efforts like the

Joint Parcel Product in collaboration with India Post. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Vijayawada Division, B Prashanth Kumar, stated that the app has received encouraging patronage within a short span. “During the last month, rail users made 280 bookings from Vijayawada. We urge customers to make use of the Rail Parcel App for convenient and efficient parcel bookings,” he said.