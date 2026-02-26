Ashwini Vaishnaw invites startups to transform Railways via Rail Tech Portal

New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has invited startups and innovators to collaborate with the government through 'Rail Tech Portal' to solve difficult problems with technology within the Indian Railways.



Speaking at the DNPA Conclave on Thursday, the Minister described the portal as the primary "digital way of accepting solutions." He encouraged anyone with an interest in problem-solving to contribute to the platform.

The Minister invited the startup and innovators' community to engage with the portal's digital framework.



"I would like to request the startups, innovators across the country and all the people who are interested in solving difficult problems with technology to get associated with the Rail Tech Portal. Rail Tech Portal is the digital way of accepting solutions. Any problem that you think is worth your attention. We will be very happy to consider it as a part of the Rail Tech Portal."