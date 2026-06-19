Rahul Gandhi launches 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign for education reform

New Delhi (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a signature campaign to amplify issues related to the nation's education system, such as paper leaks and high fees, asserting that it is a platform for students to make demands directly to the government.
In a post on X, Gandhi posted a link to the campaign where students can share ideas and sign a petition.
"If you've suffered because of paper leaks, exam issues, or high fees, if this education system has shattered your dreams, if your family has invested a lifetime of savings in your education, then 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is your voice," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in the post.
Gandhi said that this initiative goes beyond just a campaign; it is a platform for students to raise issues such as the need for affordable education, fair examinations, and dignified employment opportunities.
"Join the movement: Click the link below. Fill in your name and share your ideas. Sign the petition -- that's it," Gandhi said, urging the youth to sign up for this movement. "More the signatures, louder the goonj!" he added.
Gandhi also released a video message and said his programme in Kota on Wednesday received a very good response.
"For this, I would like to thank the students of India. Millions of youth, the future of India and the students of India watched our presentation in Kota,Â“ a critique of the education system you are facing, the walls you are facing.
"What are the biggest issues? Number one, the education system is not designed around you. It is not designed around your imagination. Number two, it does not enable you to do what you want to do in life. lt buckets you into becoming an engineer, into becoming a doctor, into becoming a lawyer," Gandhi said.
"An education system should free your imagination. And the third most important and the most disheartening fact, the cost of our education system. 22 lakh families spend as much money to get their children through NEET as the government of India gives for its entire education budget," he claimed.
Gandhi said five exams cost these families the same amount of money as the Budget of five massive ministries in the Indian government, he said, adding that this is a "shame".
"This is something that all of us should change. This is not a political issue, this is a national issue. We want you to tell us about your imagination," he said.
In his post along with the video, Gandhi said, "Yesterday, together, we made history in Kota. For the first time, the country has realized that massive extortion is taking place in the name of education."
"We must turn the flame kindled in Kota into a blazing torch, and there is a definite role for you in this journey. Send in your suggestions and sign the petition," he said.
His appeal for participation in the campaign followed a day after he interacted with students at a convention in Kota, Rajasthan.
During this interaction, he described India's education system as a "rejection system" rather than a selection system, claiming it places an excessive financial burden and causes significant stress to students and middle-class families.
While addressing the gathering in Kota, known for its coaching centres, Gandhi remarked that the current education structure is "extremely stressful and unfair".
"This is not good for the country. I want all of us to work together to ensure that no student in this country ever feels what this girl felt," he had said at the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' rally in Kota, where he interacted with students on various issues like paper leaks and unemployment.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.