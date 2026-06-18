Rahul launches campaign for education reform, urges students to join 'chhatron ki goonj' movement

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a signature campaign to amplify issues related to the nation's education system, such as paper leaks and high fees, asserting that it is a platform for students to make demands directly to the government.

In a post on X, Gandhi posted a link to the campaign where students can share ideas and sign a petition.

"If you've suffered because of paper leaks, exam issues, or high fees, if this education system has shattered your dreams, if your family has invested a lifetime of savings in your education, then 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is your voice," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in the post.