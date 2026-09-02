Rahul Gandhi's Indore student event postponed to Sep 19 amid venue row

Indore, Sep 2 (IANS): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore has been postponed by a week and will now be held on September 19, with the party seeking an alternative venue after the district administration denied permission for Nehru Stadium.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, was earlier scheduled to visit Indore on September 12 for the student outreach programme.
The Congress had sought permission to hold the event at Nehru Stadium.
Confirming the development, Madhya Pradesh Congress Media In-Charge and former Minister Mukesh Nayak told IANS that the programme had been postponed to ensure better preparations.
"Indore district administration didn't give permission to organise the programme at Nehru Stadium, therefore, we have applied for the other venue. Application regarding the same have been submitted to the district administration and police," Nayak told IANS.
He said the Madhya Pradesh Congress Working Committee held a meeting to discuss the issue and decided to postpone the programme to September 19.
The district administration denied permission for Nehru Stadium, citing a pending court matter related to the venue.
Following this, the Congress decided to shift the programme from the stadium and applied for permission to hold it at another location.
Regional Park has been proposed as the new venue for the September 19 programme, though the party is awaiting the necessary permissions from the administration and police.
The proposed event has triggered a political controversy in Madhya Pradesh, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress exchanging allegations over Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit and the denial of permission for the stadium.
The Congress has said the programme is aimed at providing students and young people an opportunity to interact directly with Rahul Gandhi and raise issues concerning them.
A large number of students and youth are expected to participate in the programme, which is being planned as part of the party's outreach among younger voters.
Persistent rainfall in Indore has also affected preparations for an outdoor event, according to party sources.
The postponement will provide the organisers additional time to make arrangements.
The programme is expected to focus on issues concerning students and youth, including education and employment.
With the new date finalised, the Congress has begun preparations for the September 19 event while working with the district administration and police for permissions related to the new venue.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.