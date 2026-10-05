MP needs more teachers, Rahul Gandhi tells CM Mohan Yadav

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over the issue of vacant teaching posts in government schools and the ongoing agitation by teacher recruitment candidates in the state.



In his letter dated September 29, Rahul Gandhi said teacher candidates had raised the issue of increasing recruitment for Class-2 and Class-3 teacher posts during the 'School Ki Goonj' programme in Indore.



Rahul Gandhi said Madhya Pradesh government schools already have more than one lakh vacant teacher positions, which, according to him, are directly affecting the education of children in the state.



He pointed out that the Teacher Recruitment 2025 process has announced recruitment for 13,089 Class-3 and 10,800 Class-2 positions, and said candidates have been demanding an increase in the number of vacancies.

"The number of teacher recruitment positions should be increased, which would provide better education for children and permanent jobs for thousands of young people," Rahul Gandhi said in his letter.