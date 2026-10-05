MP needs more teachers, Rahul Gandhi tells CM Mohan Yadav

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over the issue of vacant teaching posts in government schools and the ongoing agitation by teacher recruitment candidates in the state.
In his letter dated September 29, Rahul Gandhi said teacher candidates had raised the issue of increasing recruitment for Class-2 and Class-3 teacher posts during the 'School Ki Goonj' programme in Indore.
Rahul Gandhi said Madhya Pradesh government schools already have more than one lakh vacant teacher positions, which, according to him, are directly affecting the education of children in the state.
He pointed out that the Teacher Recruitment 2025 process has announced recruitment for 13,089 Class-3 and 10,800 Class-2 positions, and said candidates have been demanding an increase in the number of vacancies.
"The number of teacher recruitment positions should be increased, which would provide better education for children and permanent jobs for thousands of young people," Rahul Gandhi said in his letter.
He said several candidates had secured good marks in the recruitment examination and many were also working as guest teachers but remained deprived of permanent employment because of the limited number of posts.
Rahul Gandhi also highlighted the concerns of candidates who, according to him, had crossed the age limit while waiting for recruitment opportunities.
He questioned the need for candidates to protest and undertake hunger strikes to have their demands heard and alleged that notices were being issued to some of the protesting candidates instead of addressing their concerns.
Rahul Gandhi urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to immediately withdraw the notices issued to the protesting candidates and meet their representatives to hear their grievances.
He also called for the immediate initiation of promotions and a second round of counselling for Class-2 and Class-3 teacher recruitment.
The letter followed an appeal from Madhya Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Class-2 and Class-3 candidates, who have been protesting over the number of vacancies and seeking an increase in recruitment.
According to the candidates' representation to Rahul Gandhi, more than 1.15 lakh sanctioned teaching posts exist in the Madhya Pradesh Education Department, while only around 15,000 positions are currently being filled under the recruitment process.
The candidates claimed that they have been staging protests in Bhopal since November 17, 2025, over their demands.
They said their indefinite protest, which began on August 21, 2026, had completed 31 days and was continuing.
The protesting candidates also said one of their colleagues, Narendra Singh Rajput, had been on hunger strike for eight days when they submitted their appeal to Rahul Gandhi.
The candidates have sought an increase of 3,000 posts in each subject under Class-2 teacher recruitment and creation of a total of 25,000 posts under Class-3 teacher recruitment.
They have also appealed to Rahul Gandhi to visit Bhopal, meet the protesting candidates and raise their demands before the appropriate platforms.
In his letter to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Rahul Gandhi said the concerns raised by the candidates warranted immediate attention and urged the state government to engage with their representatives.
The issue comes amid continuing concerns raised by teacher recruitment aspirants over the availability of government teaching posts and the gap between sanctioned vacancies and the number of positions being filled through recruitment.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.