Rahul Gandhi to address student rally in Kota on exam and recruitment concerns



He further alleged, "First threats to coaching institutes, then pressure on students, and now removing hoardings--why is the BJP so terrified? Students' voices will not be silenced by removing hoardings. It is because of this authoritarianism that tomorrow, on June 17, a large number of students will join this program in Kota."

Speaking to reporters on Rahul Gandhi's visit, Gehlot said the Congress leader had launched a nationwide campaign for the youth and had chosen Kota, a major hub for coaching institutes, to raise issues affecting students.

"Rahul Gandhi's nationwide program for youth has been enthusiastically welcomed by all his young friends. Finally, someone is raising the voice of the country's youth. That's why he has launched his campaign from Kota, a major hub for coaching for IITs and other competitive exams," he said.

Gehlot also expressed concern over recent incidents of student suicides and alleged that repeated paper leaks had eroded the confidence of young people in the system.

"Whether it's the SSC exam or the NEET exam, the way paper leaks have been leaked one after another has completely eroded the youth's faith in the system. You can imagine how big a nationwide issue this has become," he said.