Rahul Gandhi tells Prayagraj student gathering to fight systemic institutional capture with love

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday praised students for lighting a “beacon of light” amid systemic darkness, crediting them with changing the nation through courage their parents could not muster.
Interacting with youth at the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event, organised at Prayagraj (erstwhile Allahabad) at KP Ground, where he arrived punctually at 7 p.m., Gandhi said the system had eliminated military employment opportunities, captured universities and attacked students.
Gandhi stressed India’s ethos of truth and non-violence in the fight against the existing system with love. “There should be no hatred in any student’s heart—only love… We need to change the system through love and affection.” He urged them to continue their fight for rights, calling them India’s future and “the most beautiful young people in the world” who must open a “shop of love” and fight only with love.
Addressing the youth as the future, strength and pride of India, Gandhi told them: “You have to open Mohabbat Ki Dukan -- ‘shop of love’ (spread love); you have to fight against this system with love.” He emphasised that when he refers to the nation’s strength, he means the 40 crore youth specifically, not just a crowd.
Students raised multiple grievances. Gandhi underlined the employment crisis facing students who study and invest money, only to find all doors closed—especially in manufacturing.
“Across the world, one sees ‘Made in China’ or ‘Made in Vietnam,’ but not ‘Made in India,’” he said, blaming GST and demonetisation for crippling the system.
He alleged that while the BJP once had Rs 150 crore, a single political party now holds a bank balance of more than Rs 10,000 crore and effectively runs the political system. They control thinking by appointing RSS-aligned Vice-Chancellors, with RSS pracharaks installed in every institution—bureaucracy, paramilitary forces, universities.
“Yet, amidst this darkness, you lit a beacon of light… You raised your voices—not with hatred, but with love.” Rahul Gandhi invited a few students to share the podium and narrate their tough experiences during the protest and what they face in educational institutes.
Kunal Pandey from Patna University and others from Allahabad University spoke. The first female Vice President of the Patna University Student Union recounted a peaceful “students for students” protest after detentions in Bihar, which ended in victory.
Thousands from Allahabad University and the Purvanchal region have been protesting for 30 days, treating the university as their home and standing firm.
A law student from Allahabad University highlighted the library’s condition, noting that it floods during rains, rendering books inaccessible. Students are warned that entering could result in electric shocks. Protests against these issues, he said, are met with beatings by bouncers, and false FIRs are filed against protesters.
A UPPSC aspirant pointed to problems with the “normalisation” process in examinations.
Another student, Avinash, shared that he applied for a teacher recruitment drive in 2018 and continues preparing for it. Despite existing vacancies, no official recruitment has taken place.
He stated that if the government wished, the process could be completed, but sit-ins and memoranda submitted since 2018 have gone unheard. Nine to ten recruitment drives under UPSSSC remain pending.
Gandhi listened attentively to the students’ issues throughout the interaction, reiterating the need for opportunities and institutional integrity while encouraging the youth to channel their energy through love and constructive struggle.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.