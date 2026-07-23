Nadda accuses Rahul Gandhi of politicising NEET paper leak, invites Parliament debate

New Delhi: Union minister J P Nadda on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of playing politics over the NEET paper leak and urged the opposition to allow an "intensive" discussion on the issue in Parliament to find a "permanent solution" to the problem, instead of indulging in a blame game.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Nadda said the BJP-led NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is a "responsible and responsive government" and it is very serious on this issue.

The government is ready for an "intensive" debate on the floor of Parliament on the paper leak issue, he said.