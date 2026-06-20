Shimla medical college hosts birthday langar for Rahul Gandhi

Shimla (PTI): A 'langar' (community meal) was organised at the Cancer Hospital of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla on Friday, to mark the birthday of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Meals were served to patients undergoing treatment at the hospital and their attendants, while prayers were offered for their good health and speedy recovery.
Speaking on the occasion, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee general Secretary (Organisation) Vinod Jinta said Rahul Gandhi has consistently raised the concerns of the poor, the underprivileged, and the needy.
Organizing service-oriented activities on his birthday further strengthens the Congress Party's spirit of public service, he said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.