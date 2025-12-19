Rahul Gandhi meets German Environment Minister in Berlin, discusses climate challenges across world

Berlin: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday met with German Environment Minister Carsten Schneider in Berlin to discuss the shared challenge of climate change and the importance of sustainable, people-centric solutions for the future.

The Indian National Congress shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development.



"LoP Rahul Gandhi had an insightful conversation with Carsten Schneider, Germany's Federal Minister for Environment and Climate Protection. They discussed the shared challenge of climate change and how sustainable, people-centric solutions are crucial for the future," the 'X' post said.

Earlier, Gandhi also addressed the Indian community at the Connecting Cultures event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress.



"We defend the truth of India." LoP Rahul Gandhi addressed the Indian community at the Connecting Cultures event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress, reaffirming our shared commitment to truth and democratic values," an 'X' post from INC read.

