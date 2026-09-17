Rahul Gandhi flags deaths of 30-plus tribal children in Balaghat

New Delhi/Bhopal, Sep 17 (IANS): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday raised serious concerns over the deaths of more than 30 tribal children in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, attributing the tragedy to illness, malnutrition and the lack of basic health facilities.
In a post on X, Gandhi said the level of apathy was such that while innocent lives were being lost, action remained sluggish and the government “stayed asleep.” He urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to look beyond lighting lamps and celebrating festivities and examine the ground reality in the state. Gandhi listed disease, malnutrition, lack of clean water and a crumbling healthcare system as factors claiming the lives of young children.
He also referred to adulterated medicines and toxic illicit liquor devastating hundreds of families. The Congress leader further alleged that Madhya Pradesh’s education system is currently the most ruined in the country and claimed that students, children, the poor, Dalits, tribals, backward classes and women are all facing harassment under what he described as the most corrupt and poorly governed administration in India.
Gandhi said he is visiting Indore and continuously gathering feedback from students, youth and common citizens across the state.
The remarks come against the backdrop of a continuing health crisis in the remote tribal habitations of Balaghat, particularly in Birsa and Baihar blocks inhabited largely by Baiga and Gond communities.
Reports indicate that more than 30 children have died over the past few months due to a combination of measles, malaria, co-infections, severe malnutrition, anaemia, respiratory distress and delayed access to medical care.
Health authorities have screened tens of thousands of people, hospitalised hundreds of children, intensified measles-rubella vaccination and admitted severely malnourished children to nutrition rehabilitation centres.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has also sought the state government’s response on a public interest litigation concerning the deaths.
While official figures and independent accounts differ on the exact toll, the deaths of tribal children in Balaghat have drawn widespread attention and demands for accountability, better healthcare infrastructure and sustained nutritional support in the affected areas.
Tribal minister Vijay Shah on September 10 visited the district and affected area but did not speak on the deaths of children. He, however, said each Baiga family will be given a house to live in, besides proper health facilities.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.