Jodhpur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks regarding India's education system, claiming that just because the LoP "couldn't secure admission in India, it doesn't mean that India's education is bad".

A political row erupted after Rahul Gandhi criticised the state of India's economy and its education system during an interaction at Columbia University in the United States.

Speaking to reporters here, Vallabh remarked, "Rahul Gandhi ji did not even study in India and because of that, he does not even know what India's education is."