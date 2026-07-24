Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi’s video on NEET row, reiterates Edu Min’s resignation

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting students’ intelligence with what he described as a “pathetic midnight video” on the NEET paper leak controversy.

In a sharp post on X, Rahul Gandhi said: “Mr. Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Don’t insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video. Sack Pradhan. Punish those who beat students. Apologise.”

His remarks came shortly after PM Modi announced that “more strict actions against paper leaks” would be taken up in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday.