Rahul Gandhi writes to JKSA over attacks on Kashmiri students

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) national convenor Nasir Khuehami in response to concerns raised over recent attacks on Kashmiri students and shawl sellers reported across various parts of the country.



In his letter, Gandhi expressed deep concern over the recent wave of violence targeting members of the Kashmiri community.



He observed that the "politics of hate" has not only weakened institutions, but also fractured the nation's social fabric. The Congress leader alleged that these "forces", encouraged either tacitly or overtly by the ruling dispensation, have "unleashed a reign of terror" against minorities and marginalised communities.



"I am deeply concerned by the recent spate of violent attacks on our Kashmiri brothers. The politics of hate has not only corroded institutions but torn our social fabric. Forces which are tacitly and overtly supported by the ruling dispensation have unleashed a reign of terror against minorities and marginalised groups. The Congress party strongly condemns violence in all its forms and will continue to fight hate," the letter read.



Expressing solidarity with the victims and their families who have endured "unimaginable pain," Gandhi asserted that he will continue to fight hate and stand up for their right to live with dignity, security, and equal citizenship.



The development comes amid growing alarm over repeated incidents of harassment, assault, and intimidation faced by Kashmiri students and seasonal traders, particularly shawl sellers, across several states. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has been actively pursuing the matter with political leaders and authorities, seeking safeguards to ensure the safety and protection of the community.



Earlier, on February 18, the JKSA said that dozens of Kashmiri nursing students at Mewar University in the Gangrar area of Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan, were allegedly assaulted following a campus protest over the institution's recognition status.



The Association stated that the incident occurred after students raised concerns regarding the university's failure to secure mandatory approvals for the B.Sc. Nursing course.

