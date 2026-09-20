Yash Dabas claims DUSU mandate sends message to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Following the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) winning three of the four central panel posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, ABVP's Yash Dabas, who is the newly elected president, took a swipe at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that he should be able to hear "the voice of the students" at DU.



This comes as the Congress student wing NSUI failed to win a single post out of the four.

Dabas told ANI, "The results are right in front of you, whether it's Punjab or Delhi. ABVP won at Punjab University, and now the students of Delhi University have also crowned the ABVP with victory."

Referring to the recent Satya Niketan building collapse, he said, "We want the MCD to conduct safety audits of every building, be it a hostel, a PG accommodation, or any structure in student areas. If a building is unsafe for students to live in, it should either be sealed or renovated. We do not want the accident that occurred at Satya Niketan to ever happen again. I believe that today, Rahul Gandhi can clearly hear the voice of the students from Delhi University."



ABVP's Riya Chhawdi, who was elected as the Secretary of DUSU, said women's safety would be her top priority. "I want every sister at Delhi University to know that her voice will be heard. Whether they face issues on campus, with the administration, in hostels, in PGs, or anywhere else, I will be the first person available to help," she said. "This result is the ultimate answer, proving that Gen Z stands with us."