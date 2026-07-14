Rahul Gandhi attacks Maharashtra govt over TET paper leak



"The leakers roam free, the system remains spotless, and the one paying the price is the one who toiled with honesty," he said.



Rahul Gandhi alleged that those responsible for the paper leak had not faced action, while students and aspirants who had prepared for the examination were suffering due to the disruption.

"These are the country's working and future teachers, the ones who hold India's future in their hands - these are the very people who prepared year after year, filled out forms, paid fees, traveled to far-flung centers. And now they're just waiting, without a date, without answers," he wrote.



Seeking immediate steps from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gandhi demanded the announcement of a fresh examination schedule, strict action against those involved in the alleged leak and age relaxation for candidates affected by the cancellation.

"Chief Minister ji - three things, today itself: 1. Timeline: Announce the new TET date right now. 2. Accountability: Action against those responsible for the leak, not against the candidates. 3. Protecting the future: Those whose year was ruined by this leak should get age limit relaxations," he said.

"The mistake is the institution's, the punishment the candidate's - this is not justice," the LoP added.