Rahul Gandhi vows support to Jharkhand exam protesters, student leader says

Ranchi, Jharkhand (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured those protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand of extending all help, a student leader among the protesters claimed on Thursday.
The Congress is a constituent of the ruling JMM-led coalition in the state.
Student leader Ravindra Paswan claimed that during a telephonic conversation on Thursday evening, Gandhi asked the protesters to send him the details of their demands and assured them of talking to the state government over their issues.
The demonstrators have been demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test, either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
They also stressed comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Six demonstrators have been on a hunger strike as part of a student-led protest that entered its 13th day on Thursday.
"I had a conversation with Rahul Gandhi. I apprised him of the ground situation here, specifically, how the exam mafia is flourishing. I told him that since his party is part of the ruling coalition, he should clarify the Congress's stand on the matter," Paswan told reporters.
"Rahul Gandhi asked us to send our demands. He said that he has taken the matter seriously and will do whatever lies within his power to help," Paswan added.
Paswan said he appealed to Gandhi that Congress should remain steadfast on the issue concerning students.
"If the Congress, as part of the coalition government, fails to persuade the Jharkhand government to fulfil the students' demands, it should withdraw from the alliance on moral grounds," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.