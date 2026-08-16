Rahul Gandhi announces all-female Chhatron Ki Goonj student assembly in Pune on 22 August

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS): The next edition of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event will be held in Pune on August 22, and the programme will be "exclusively for girls", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday.
Continuing his attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over the alleged police action against student protesters during the Parliament march, Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in a post on X, said: "The courage and resilience with which India's youth have stood firm against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's violent regime and demanded accountability, is commendable."
"They raised their voices with peace, love, and humour," he added.
He also attached a video with his post on X, where he is seen conversing with students who claimed to be victims of the alleged police brutality during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march on July 20.
"We saw every form of dictatorship that day," the female students claimed during their conversation with Gandhi while adding that they and their family members are being subjected to online abuse and threats.
The Congress leader stated in his post: "On August 22, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is arriving in Pune—and this time's event will be exclusively for girls. Now the girls will speak, and the country will listen."
The previous 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event was held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on August 8, where LoP Gandhi had praised students for lighting a “beacon of light” amid systemic darkness, crediting them with changing the nation through courage their parents could not muster.
Interacting with the youth, he had said that the system had eliminated military employment opportunities, captured universities and attacked students.
A nationwide campaign of the Congress, the first 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally was held in Rajasthan's Kota on June 17 over the May 3 NEET-UG paper leak.
--IANS
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