Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘deliberate conspiracy’ in CBSE result row, seeks judicial probe

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government over the alleged tampering of Central Board of Secondary Education examination results this year, claiming that millions of students and parents had been left shocked by what he described as a “deliberate conspiracy”.
In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that there had been “massive tampering” in the CBSE results and accused the Centre of failing to ensure accountability. He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the government had maintained silence despite the seriousness of the allegations.
The Congress leader claimed that the company COEMPT, which was entrusted with responsibilities linked to the examination process, had earlier faced controversy in Telangana in 2019 under the name Globarena.
According to Gandhi, the company had merely changed its name while retaining the same intent and functioning.
He questioned why the contract was awarded to COEMPT despite its alleged controversial past and asked whether established procedures and rules were bypassed during the process.
Gandhi further alleged that authorities failed to conduct proper background checks before assigning such a sensitive responsibility involving nearly 1.85 million students.
Raising a series of questions, Gandhi sought to know who authorised the contract and whether there was any connection between the company’s management and the Modi government.
He asserted that the matter was not an administrative lapse but a planned conspiracy that directly affected the future of students across the country. Demanding immediate action, the Congress MP called for an independent judicial inquiry and the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to uncover those responsible for the alleged irregularities.
He also assured students that their future and hard work would not be allowed to be “stolen”.
The NEET-UG paper leak controversy had early this month triggered nationwide outrage after allegations emerged that question papers were circulated before the examination.
The issue sparked protests, court proceedings, and demands for a transparent investigation into the conduct of competitive exams.
The CBSE 2026 fiasco has now added to growing concerns over the credibility of national examinations. Opposition parties and student groups have demanded stronger safeguards, accountability, and reforms to restore public confidence in the education system.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.