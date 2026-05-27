Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘deliberate conspiracy’ in CBSE result row, seeks judicial probe

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government over the alleged tampering of Central Board of Secondary Education examination results this year, claiming that millions of students and parents had been left shocked by what he described as a “deliberate conspiracy”.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that there had been “massive tampering” in the CBSE results and accused the Centre of failing to ensure accountability. He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the government had maintained silence despite the seriousness of the allegations.

The Congress leader claimed that the company COEMPT, which was entrusted with responsibilities linked to the examination process, had earlier faced controversy in Telangana in 2019 under the name Globarena.