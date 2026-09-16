RAHP expands rugby outreach to Lahaul as Himachal pilots sport in schools

Lahaul-Spiti: Rugby is reaching new heights in Himachal Pradesh—literally—as structured coaching and talent identification for Under-19 players gets underway at Trilokinath in Lahaul-Spiti, situated at more than 9,000 feet above sea level, according to a press release by the Rugby Association Himachal Pradesh (RAHP).



RAHP coach-cum-selector Navpeet Singh, who is also the coach of the Himachal Pradesh State rugby team, reached Government School Trilokinath to conduct a refresher course for schoolchildren and identify promising talent for Under-19 boys' and girls' rugby teams.



The initiative is being conducted alongside the ongoing school sports meet in the Lahaul region, in which around 150 students from 19 schools are participating. The current event is being conducted for boys, while the girls' sports event is scheduled for September 22.