‘Rag Rekha’ : Carnatic vocalist brings Indian classical musicians to gallery walls

The show is the culmination of Jayakrishnan’s works that he has been creating over the last five years. For him, the coming together of music and visual art feels natural rather than experimental. “Although these are of different facets, ultimately it is from the same person,” he says. “Everything that we do will have some taste that unites it, although the other things might be quite diverse in nature.” Painting, sketching, music and rhythm, inevitably intersect because they stem from the same artistic impulse.

The portraits themselves are rendered either in graphite on white paper or white pencil on black. While the medium may appear minimal, the intent is anything but superficial. “Each portrait is not just the face. It’s about them (the artists) exploring a raga, exploring a line, exploring a swara,” he says, adding that he attempts to capture the inner world of performance.