Radio-controlled electric aircraft by MIT ADT students bags records

Students from the Department of Aerospace Engineering at the School of Engineering and Sciences, MIT Art, Design and Technology (MIT ADT) University, Pune, have designed, developed and flown a radio-controlled (RC) electric fixed-wing aircraft named Project GARUDA as part of Team Skytrek.

According to the university, the aircraft has a wingspan of 9.25 metres and an all-up weight of 261 kg. The project was funded by the university's Centre for Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Young Aspirants (CRIEYA), which sanctioned ₹48 lakh for its development.

Following the flight, the project was included in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records in the following categories:

India's Heaviest RC Airplane (261 kg)

India's Largest Wingspan RC Airplane (9.25 metres)

Asia's Largest Radio-Controlled Electric Airplane

Asia's Heaviest Student-Built RC Electric Airplane

The project was undertaken under the guidance of Dr Mangesh Karad. Other faculty members and administrators associated with the initiative include Dr Rajesh S, Provost Dr Sayalee Gankar, Dr Ramchandra Pujeri, Dr Mohit Dubey, Dr Sudarshan Sanap, Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopde, Dr Kamlesh Kulkarni, Dr Sunil Dingare and Dr Santosh Darade.

The university said the aircraft was designed, fabricated, assembled, tested and operated entirely by students. The team worked on airframe design and structural fabrication, aerodynamic and stability analysis, integration of Pixhawk flight controller systems, RTK-GPS-based navigation and telemetry, electric propulsion system integration, flight testing, remote piloting operations, structural validation and propulsion optimisation.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr Mangesh Karad said, "Project GARUDA reflects the true essence of experiential and innovation-driven education. Our students transformed classroom knowledge into a nationally and continentally recognized aerospace achievement through dedication, resilience, research, and teamwork. Such projects prepare India’s future aerospace leaders and innovators."

The project was developed over nearly four years. During this period, students encountered technical and operational challenges, including propulsion failures, structural redesigns, flight-controller tuning issues, weather-related disruptions, runway limitations and unsuccessful flight attempts.

The university stated that the team continued refining the aircraft through flight-data analysis, redesign studies, aerodynamic validation and testing. Funding was sanctioned in three phases through CRIEYA, enabling the team to develop a 1:6 scale prototype for aerodynamic validation, upgrade propulsion systems, strengthen structural integrity, conduct thrust and taxi tests, and improve telemetry and control systems.

The aircraft completed a take-off, controlled flight and landing on May 4, 2026, at the Dhule runway.

The initiative also received mentorship from aviation personalities Shital Mahajan and Captain Amol Yadav.

According to the university, the student team is exploring future applications of the platform, including an electric vertical take-off and landing (e-VTOL) air taxi prototype, a mothership platform for swarm-drone systems, and an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) research and testing platform for defence and civilian use.