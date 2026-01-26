R-Day: TN Governor RN Ravi unfurls National Flag in Chennai, CM MK Stalin presents gallantry awards

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Monday unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at the ceremonial parade during the 77th Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. Chief Minister MK Stalin was present at the celebrations and had arrived at the venue earlier in the day, as visuals showed senior officials and dignitaries assembling for the occasion.

During the event, the Chief Moinister presented several awards and medals in recognition of exemplary service across various fields. These included the prestigious Anna medalfor Gallantry, the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award, and the Special Award by the Department of Agriculture to a farmer for outstanding contribution. Police personnel were also honoured with the Adigal Police medal for distinguished service.

