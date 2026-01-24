R-Day Parade to see many firsts: Suryastra system, Bhairav Battalion, Bactrian camels

New Delhi: Rocket launcher system 'Suryastra' with deep-strike capabilities, newly raised Bhairav light commando battalion, and Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels will be part of the Republic Day Parade for the first time, officials said on Friday.

Marking a first, the contingent members of the mounted 61 Cavalry will be seen in battle gear, and key Army assets, including indigenous platforms accompanied with personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a "phased battle array formation".

The 61 Cavalry, known for its imposing presence as its members wear ceremonial uniform and a striking headgear, has traditionally been the leading contingent of the armed forces in the ceremonial parade.