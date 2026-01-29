R-Day parade: Navy wins best marching contingent award, Maharashtra tops tableau category

New Delhi: Indian Navy has earned the best marching contingent award among the three wings of the armed forces at this year's Republic Day Parade, with the naval force terming this "exemplary performance" a result of tireless effort, dedication and discipline.

Maharashtra won the top prize in the category of states and Union Territories for its tableau showcasing Ganeshotsav, while the Culture Ministry's float celebrating the 150-year legacy of 'Vande Mataram' emerged as the winner in the ministries and departments category, officials said on Wednesday.

The Navy's contingent comprised 144 young personnel marching shoulder-to-shoulder on the historic Kartavya Path, symbolising it as a progressive and strong maritime force, Navy officials said.