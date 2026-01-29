R-Day parade: Navy wins best marching contingent award, Maharashtra tops tableau category
New Delhi: Indian Navy has earned the best marching contingent award among the three wings of the armed forces at this year's Republic Day Parade, with the naval force terming this "exemplary performance" a result of tireless effort, dedication and discipline.
Maharashtra won the top prize in the category of states and Union Territories for its tableau showcasing Ganeshotsav, while the Culture Ministry's float celebrating the 150-year legacy of 'Vande Mataram' emerged as the winner in the ministries and departments category, officials said on Wednesday.
The Navy's contingent comprised 144 young personnel marching shoulder-to-shoulder on the historic Kartavya Path, symbolising it as a progressive and strong maritime force, Navy officials said.
"It is a matter of immense pride and honour that our contingent won the top prize in the ceremonial parade," a senior official of the Navy told PTI on Wednesday night.
The Navy's marching contingent won the top prize in the best marching contingent among the three services, while Delhi Police's contingent was adjudged the best marching contingent among Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other auxiliary forces, officials said.
In the state and Union Territories tableau category, Jammu and Kashmir won the second prize and Kerala the third place.
The award presentation ceremony will take place on January 30 at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp, another official said.
Maharashtra's tableau presented a blend of modernity and tradition, portraying the Ganesh festival as a symbol of self-reliance. Dressed in traditional attire, a troupe of women dancers performed the folk dance Lezim on either side of the tableau during the parade on the ceremonial boulevard.
The culture ministry's tableau celebrated 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', showcasing the song's composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, a colonial-era recording by a famous Marathi singer and its rendition by a group representing the 'Gen Z'.
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi extended congratulations to the naval marching contingent on its achievement.
"With strength in every stride, indomitable spirit and pride, the Navy contingent garners glory with the best marching contingent trophy; Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Adm Dinesh K Tripathi and all personnel of the Indian Navy extend heartiest congratulations to the marching contingent on being adjudged the Best Marching Contingent amongst the services during Republic Day Parade 2026," the Navy posted on X on Thursday.
"This exemplary performance is a result of their tireless effort, dedication and discipline, and is a source of immense pride for both the Nation and the Navy!" it said.
The Indian Navy also shared a photo and a video clip of its contingent marching down the Kartavya Path during the January 26 parade.
The Jammu and Kashmir tableau had stood out during the parade as it depicted the structure of an intricately carved houseboat, a ubiquitous image in Srinagar's Dal Lake.
Celebrating the splendour of traditional arts, the frontal portion of the tableau of the Union territory displayed a gleaming samovar depicted with intricate metal engraving, exquisitely woven Kani shawls rich with symbolic patterns, hand-knotted carpets rising from looms in geometric harmony and carved walnut-wood artefacts.
Kerala's tableau had highlighted two landmark achievements of the state -- India's first Water Metro and the attainment of 100 per cent digital literacy.
Both presented an inspiring model of inclusive development on the path to an Aatmanirbhar Kerala, contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a post on X, said his ministry's tableau "beautifully captured the spirit, sacrifice, and timeless resonance of Vande Mataram, tracing its journey as a symbol of India's freedom, unity, and cultural pride".
Themed 'Vande Mataram: The Soul-Cry of a Nation', the tableau's foreground section depicted the manuscript of 'Vande Mataram' being composed, while a panel on its lower side depicted an image of Chatterjee.
A series of art installations showcased celebrated Marathi musician, Vishnupant Pagnis's 1928 recording of the song, freedom fighters facing the gallows, and an imposing image of 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) holding the tricolour.
A special prize was awarded to the Central Public Works Department's tableau, which celebrated 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' with a floral float, and the 'Vande Mataram: The Eternal Resonance of India' dance group, officials said.
In the 'Popular Choice' category, based on an online poll conducted on the MyGov portal, citizens voted the Assam Regiment as the best marching contingent among the three services, while the CRPF won the award for the best marching contingent among the CAPFs and other auxiliary forces.
Gujarat secured the top spot in the popular choice category for states and Union territories with its tableau themed 'Mantra of Swadeshi-Self-Reliance-Freedom: Vande Mataram', followed by Uttar Pradesh (theme - Culture of Bundelkhand) and Rajasthan (theme - Golden Touch of the Desert: Bikaner Gold Art).
The Department of School Education and Literacy's tableau (theme - National Education Policy) was chosen as the best tableau from central ministries and departments in the 'Popular Choice' category, they said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.