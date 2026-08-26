BPSC Row: Rahul Gandhi supports Bihar students, targets BJP Govt

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday backed students protesting over alleged irregularities in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations, saying that "questions cannot be silenced by batons" and demanding accountability from the state government.



Tensions escalated in Patna on Tuesday as police deployed water cannons to disperse students marching towards Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's residence to protest, demanding the cancellation of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination.



In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The question posed by students in Bihar is straightforward: Why are there irregularities in recruitment exams? Why is there no action regarding allegations of paper leaks? And for how long will the future of the youth be toyed with?"