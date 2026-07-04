Question paper theft forces last-minute cancellation of B.Tech exam

Bhopal: The alleged theft of sealed B.Tech fourth-semester question papers forced Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), Madhya Pradesh's premier technical university, to cancel an examination at the last minute on Friday, leaving around 200 students stranded and raising serious concerns over the security of the university's examination system.
The examination was scheduled to begin at 11 A.M., but was postponed after university authorities discovered that nine sealed envelopes containing question papers had gone missing from the University Teaching Department (UTD).
The incident triggered protests by students, who gathered outside the office of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Alok Sharma after being informed about the cancellation.
They sought an explanation from the university administration over the sudden postponement and the security breach.
Taking immediate cognisance of the incident, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Alok Sharma issued a show-cause notice to Controller of Examinations Dr. Archana Tiwari, directing her to submit her reply within five days.
He also constituted an enquiry committee to investigate the matter and instructed the university's security wing to lodge a police complaint.
“A notice has been issued to the Controller of Examinations regarding the paper theft case. An enquiry committee has been constituted. The police have also registered an FIR and started an investigation,” Dr. Sharma said.
According to the complaint lodged by Security Officer Dr. Bhupendra Singh, unidentified persons allegedly stole nine sealed envelopes containing B.Tech fourth-semester question papers from the UTD building.
Acting on the complaint, Gandhinagar police registered an FIR against unknown persons under Sections 331(4) and 305(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The investigation is underway. Preliminary findings have pointed to significant security lapses. While the main entrance of the School of Biotechnology building, where the confidential papers were stored, was found locked, the cupboard containing the question papers had been opened.
Investigators also found a broken bathroom window, leading to suspicion that it may have been used to gain entry.
University officials further told IANS that no CCTV cameras were installed inside the strongroom where the examination papers were kept.
Established in 1998, RGPV is the affiliating university for technical education in Madhya Pradesh, with hundreds of engineering, pharmacy, architecture and management colleges under its jurisdiction.
The incident has raised fresh questions over the handling and security of confidential examination material at one of the state's most important higher education institutions.
The university is expected to announce a fresh date for the postponed examination after completing the enquiry and making alternative arrangements, while police continue to investigate the theft.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.