Question paper theft forces last-minute cancellation of B.Tech exam

Bhopal: The alleged theft of sealed B.Tech fourth-semester question papers forced Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), Madhya Pradesh's premier technical university, to cancel an examination at the last minute on Friday, leaving around 200 students stranded and raising serious concerns over the security of the university's examination system.

The examination was scheduled to begin at 11 A.M., but was postponed after university authorities discovered that nine sealed envelopes containing question papers had gone missing from the University Teaching Department (UTD).

The incident triggered protests by students, who gathered outside the office of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Alok Sharma after being informed about the cancellation.