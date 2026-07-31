Dilip Ghosh questions Kejriwal's silence on alleged Punjab paper leaks

Kolkata: West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh targeted AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he comes to lead protests in Delhi but he has not spoken a word about the Punjab paper leak issue.

"Look at the Congress-ruled states; how many times have paper leaks occurred? Yet, they demand only Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Which state hasn't seen this? How many times has it happened in Bengal? In which state have there been protests or inquiries? If necessary, we will expose everything through inquiries. Arvind Kejriwal--the demo CM of Punjab--comes to lead protests over a single incident in Delhi, yet the question paper was leaked three times in Punjab without a word being said about it. And those who were creating such a ruckus? Look at them now, making tearful statements... Those who instigated this will not be spared either," he said.