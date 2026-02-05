Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram appoints Founding Principal and Founding Head of Prep School

Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram has announced the appointment of two senior education leaders to its founding leadership team, reinforcing its commitment to academic excellence and global standards.

Dr Craig Cook has been appointed as the Founding Principal, while Ms Sonal Chatrath will take on the role of Founding Head of Prep School.

The appointments mark a key milestone in the establishment of Queen Elizabeth’s first campus in India, which is scheduled to open in August 2026.

Dr Craig Cook brings more than three decades of experience in international education across K–12 and higher education in the United States, Asia and South-East Asia. He most recently served as Principal and Head of School at Woodstock School, Mussoorie, where he led major academic, strategic and infrastructural initiatives.