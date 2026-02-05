Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram appoints Founding Principal and Founding Head of Prep School

Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram has announced the appointment of two senior education leaders to its founding leadership team, reinforcing its commitment to academic excellence and global standards.
Dr Craig Cook has been appointed as the Founding Principal, while Ms Sonal Chatrath will take on the role of Founding Head of Prep School.
The appointments mark a key milestone in the establishment of Queen Elizabeth’s first campus in India, which is scheduled to open in August 2026.
Dr Craig Cook brings more than three decades of experience in international education across K–12 and higher education in the United States, Asia and South-East Asia. He most recently served as Principal and Head of School at Woodstock School, Mussoorie, where he led major academic, strategic and infrastructural initiatives.
His career includes leadership through accreditation and inspection processes, oversight of capital and campus enhancement projects, and guiding school communities through periods of transformation.
Dr Cook has also held senior academic roles in the United States and Indonesia. With a PhD in Sociology, he brings a strong cross-cultural perspective and a commitment to preparing students for leadership, service and global engagement.
As Founding Principal, Dr Cook will be responsible for shaping the academic vision, culture and standards of Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram, ensuring alignment with the ethos and legacy associated with Queen Elizabeth’s School.
Ms Sonal Chatrath joins as Founding Head of Prep School with extensive experience in early years and preparatory education, academic leadership and whole-school development. She most recently served as Head of Prep School at John Lyon School and has previously held senior leadership roles at Danes Hill School, including Deputy Head Academic and Director of Learning Support. She holds qualifications in Education Management and Leadership from the University of Leicester, along with specialist expertise in early years education and learning support. Ms Chatrath is recognised for her focus on high-quality teaching, safeguarding, pastoral care and the holistic development of children.
In her new role, Ms Chatrath will lead the development of the Prep School, laying strong foundations for academic excellence, emotional well-being and a lifelong love for learning.