Quarterfinal frenzy: How Delhi schools dominated the latest round of the Oriental Cup

The Oriental Cup 2026 will now take a two-day break over the weekend before the action resumes on Monday (July 13), with the quarterfinals set to get underway. The fourth edition, being held from July 7 to July 16 at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, is expected to feature over 1,500 student-athletes representing more than 45 teams from across Delhi-NCR. The tournament features a more than doubled prize pool and a ₹2.5 lakh scholarship programme for 10 deserving student-athletes.