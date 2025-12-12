‘Quantum Valley drawing firms to Andhra Pradesh’: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed confidence that the upcoming Amaravati Quantum Valley will evolve into a major centre for cutting-edge scientific research.

He said the proposed Quantum Computing Centre in Amaravati will support innovation across sectors, including education, healthcare, and drug discovery.

The Chief Minister held a meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday with a delegation of international researchers, academicians, and technology entrepreneurs.