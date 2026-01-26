Quality education, healthcare, equal opportunities for youth essential to J&K’s progress: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu/Srinagar: The main 77th Republic Day event in J&K on Monday was held at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, where the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, unfurled the National Flag and took salute at the parade.

The L-G paid tribute to freedom fighters and the architects of the country’s Constitution. He highlighted their vision, courage and sacrifice to shape the India of our dreams.

The L-G commended the Armed Forces, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police for their unwavering vigilance, courage, and sacrifice, ensuring peace and security in the region.