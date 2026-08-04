Quality education essential for Viksit Bharat: MP Governor

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Tuesday said quality and value‑based education is essential for building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and asked universities to focus on skill development, employment‑oriented courses and stronger links with industries.
Addressing a workshop on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Bhopal, the Governor said the education system should prepare students not only with academic knowledge but also with skills and values needed for employment.
“Quality and value‑based education forms the foundation of the development of society and the nation. Education should create skilled, employable and value‑oriented youth,” Patel said.
He said universities and higher educational institutions should introduce more skill‑based and employment‑oriented courses and develop placement mechanisms for students.
The Governor also asked institutions to design courses according to the needs of local industries and work closely with industrial establishments so that students are better prepared for jobs.
Patel said the workshop would help in the effective implementation of the National Education Policy and contribute to the goal of “Viksit Bharat‑2047”.
He congratulated the Higher Education Department for signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to improve the quality of higher education in the state.
He added that educational institutions also have a responsibility to ensure that young people become educated, healthy, empowered and free from substance abuse.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who attended the programme, said the state government is committed to implementing the National Education Policy and improving the quality of higher education.
He said the government is focusing on research, innovation, skill development and industry‑oriented education to prepare students for future opportunities.
The one‑day workshop, titled ‘Emerging Knowledge Areas, Advanced Curricula: Vision, Direction and Implementation’, was organised by the Higher Education Department at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management. Vice‑chancellors, college principals, educationists, subject experts and senior government officials participated.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.