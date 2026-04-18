Marathi made a compulsory subject in all Maharashtra schools

The Maharashtra government issued a fresh Government Resolution (GR) enforcing compulsory teaching of Marathi across all schools in the state — regardless of management, medium of instruction, or education board, starting this academic year.

Issuing a strict warning, the state said, any failure to comply with the with the mandate of teaching Marathi from classes 1 to 10, will invite stringent action, including cancellation of school's licence.

Following the directive, the Education Department has constituted inspection committee to ensure effective implementation of the Marathi language policy. The committee comprising of deputy directors, education inspectors and language experts will conduct inspections in schools during the first two months of the academic year, and submit a detailed report to the Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary).

The policy traces its roots to the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Act, 2020, which made Marathi a compulsory subject in all schools. However, implementation was affected during the pandemic, prompting temporary relaxations.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, addressing the Legislative Assembly, said, "As Marathi is the official language of the state, the government will not compromise on ensuring that the new generation learns it."

"Even in schools following international or national curricula, Marathi must be taught as a 'second language' or 'third language.' Marathi cannot be excluded under any circumstances," he clarified.

Backing the government's stand, Rajesh Kankal, Deputy Director of Education (Mumbai Region) said, monitoring carried out this academic year showed largely high compliance. "As per our surveys, almost all schools in the city do teach Marathi with the exception of a few Kendriya Vidyalayas, over whom we did not have jurisdiction earlier, but they too will start teaching Marathi," he said.