Quad conducts 1st Indo-Pacific Logistics Network field exercise to boost capacity for swift responses to regional humanitarian needs

New Delhi : Quad partners carried out the first Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN) Field Training Exercise from December 8 to 12, aimed at strengthening shared logistics capacity for "swift and effective responses to regional humanitarian needs," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.



Highlighting the significance of the exercise, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the initiative was designed to improve coordination and preparedness among Quad countries for swift and effective responses to regional humanitarian needs.



"On the sidelines of Operation Christmas Drop, Quad partners carried out the first Indo-Pacific Logistics Network Field Training Exercise (8-12 Dec 2025) to enhance shared logistics capacity for swift and effective responses to regional humanitarian needs," Jaiswal said in a post on X.