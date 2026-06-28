QS World Future Skills Index 2027 exposes India’s employability challenge: Signals opportunity and warning

India's performance in the QS World Future Skills Index 2027 demonstrated not only its commitment to accelerating economic momentum but also its readiness for the future of work. This report also raises a question on India's academics. Are graduates truly keep pace with the speed of technological transformation?

The QS World Future Skills Index's methodology evaluates countries on indicators linked to future economic growth, workforce preparedness, digital transformation and alignment between higher education and industry requirements. It's a proud moment for India as it performed strongly in areas tied to economic transformation and AI readiness, which include global technology services, startup innovation and digital expansion. However, disappointed with the concerns around skills alignment, graduate preparedness and employability gaps over the years.

We cannot ignore the contradictions. While India produces millions of graduates annually in the fields of engineering, management, and technology, issues such as industry readiness, practical exposure, and application-oriented learning among these graduates must be taken into consideration.

The discussion is not merely about obtaining higher education; it is about the quality and relevance of higher education in this AI-driven era. Educational institutions are under pressure because industries are evolving faster than classrooms. What is learned in the classroom may differ from industry requirements or become obsolete by the time students enter the workforce. Furthermore, AI tools have already transformed hiring practices across various sectors.

India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 focuses on multidisciplinary education, flexible learning pathways, and strong collaboration between industry and academia. Despite India's significant efforts, challenges persist due to the high expectations of various sectors and industries. The 'skill gap' is set to emerge as the biggest challenge in the coming decade.

For college goers, the message is simple. The QS World Future Skills Index report serves as both an encouragement and a warning. It indicates that India is moving in the right direction economically and technologically. However, higher education institutions bear a significant responsibility to bridge the widening gap between academic learning and industry expectations. Countries that produce graduates equipped with the right/needed skills and a mindset for learning will succeed in the future.