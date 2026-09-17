QS Global MBA Rankings 2027: 19 Indian B-Schools enter Global List, IIM Bangalore leads at 64

The QS Global MBA Rankings 2027 have placed 19 Indian business schools in the global rankings, giving students a broader picture of how Indian MBA programmes are positioned internationally.
Among the Indian institutes, IIM Bangalore has secured the highest position at 64th globally, followed by IIM Ahmedabad at 70th and IIM Calcutta at 95th. The latest QS data also shows that several other Indian B-schools have been included in the global ranking, with five institutions appearing for the first time.
IIM Bangalore is the highest-ranked Indian institute in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2027, with a global position of 64=. Its employability rank stands at 29 globally, while its thought leadership rank is 51.
IIM Ahmedabad follows at 70= globally. The institute has an entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes rank of 84, while its employability rank is 35.
IIM Calcutta, meanwhile, is ranked 95th globally. Its employability rank is 39, while it is placed in the 181–190 band for entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes.
The latest QS data also records five Indian institutions without a 2026 global rank, indicating their appearance in the 2027 rankings:
O.P. Jindal Global University — 171–180
Jaipuria Institute of Management — 301+
CHRIST School of Business and Management — 301+
School of Leadership and Management, Manav Rachna — 301+
Vikrant University Gwalior — 301+
Among these, O.P. Jindal Global University has entered at the highest position, in the 171–180 global band.
The ranking also includes IIM Kozhikode and IIM Indore in the 201–250 band, while IIM Lucknow and Woxsen School of Business are placed in the 251–300 band.
Several other Indian B-schools feature in the 301+ category, including IIFT Delhi, IIM Udaipur, IMT Ghaziabad, IMI Kolkata, Jaipuria Institute of Management, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, MDI Gurgaon, CHRIST, Manav Rachna, Vikrant University and XLRI.
The latest QS rankings also show a year-on-year decline in the positions of some of India's leading IIMs
IIM Bangalore, which was ranked 52nd globally in 2026, has moved to 64= in 2027, while IIM Ahmedabad has slipped from 58th to 70=
The sharper movement is seen in IIM Calcutta, which has fallen from 64th to 95th in the global rankings
IIM Indore has also moved from the 151–200 band to 201–250
IIM Lucknow has shifted from 201–250 to 251–300
These changes come alongside a wider Indian presence in the rankings, with 19 Indian institutions now featuring in the QS Global MBA Rankings
For MBA aspirants, the QS rankings provides institution-level data across indicators including employability, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, return on investment, thought leadership and diversity, alongside the overall ranking.