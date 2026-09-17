QS Global MBA Rankings 2027: 19 Indian B-Schools enter Global List, IIM Bangalore leads at 64

The QS Global MBA Rankings 2027 have placed 19 Indian business schools in the global rankings, giving students a broader picture of how Indian MBA programmes are positioned internationally.

Among the Indian institutes, IIM Bangalore has secured the highest position at 64th globally, followed by IIM Ahmedabad at 70th and IIM Calcutta at 95th. The latest QS data also shows that several other Indian B-schools have been included in the global ranking, with five institutions appearing for the first time.