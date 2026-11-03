QS Asia University Rankings 2027: Six Indian institutions feature in top 100; IIT Delhi leads at 66

India has 325 universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027, including 34 new entrants, retaining its position as the second most represented higher education system in the region after China. However, the six Indian institutions that featured in the top 100 have all slipped in their positions compared with last year's rankings, according to the latest list released by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) on Tuesday.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi remained the country's highest-ranked institution, securing the 66th position in Asia. It was ranked 59th in the previous edition. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, followed at 79th place, down from 64th last year.

Among the other Indian institutions in the top 100, IIT Bombay was ranked 83rd, compared with 71st in the previous edition. IIT Madras moved to 85th from 70th, while IIT Kharagpur was placed 90th, down from 77th.

IIT Kanpur completed the list of six Indian institutions in the top 100, securing the 97th position after being ranked 77th last year.

India retains second in regional representation

Despite the changes in the positions of its leading institutions, India continued to have a significant presence in the regional rankings, with 325 universities making the list. This includes 34 institutions appearing in the rankings for the first time.

Mainland China remained the most represented higher education system in the QS Asia rankings.

The rankings assess universities across Asia using indicators related to academic reputation, employer reputation, research and international engagement, among other measures. They are intended to help students compare institutions across the region.

The latest results place IIT Delhi at the top among Indian institutions, while also reflecting changes in the positions of several other leading universities.

For students considering higher education in India and other Asian countries, the rankings offer one reference point for comparing institutions. However, applicants should also consider the course they wish to pursue, faculty, research opportunities, placement records, infrastructure and overall costs before choosing a university.

The QS Asia University Rankings cover institutions across the region and are released annually.