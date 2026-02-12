PWD to hold workshop-cum-training camp at Bhopal’s Ravindra Bhavan

Bhopal: The Public Works Department (PWD) of Madhya Pradesh will organise a workshop-cum-training programme for engineers and technical officers associated with the construction sector at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal on Thursday.

Sharing information about the event, Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Rakesh Singh on Wednesday said that around 2,000 engineers and technical officers from the PWD, the Project Implementation Unit, the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation and the Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation will participate in the workshop.