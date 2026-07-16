PWD labels 3-km road through Jauhar university a government ‘aam rasta’ in Rampur

Rampur, UP (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has declared the main road passing through Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University campus in Rampur as a public road and erected signboards at the university's main gate stating that it is open for public use.
It is a 3-km four-lane cement road constructed by the PWD during the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government in 2016-17 at a cost of around Rs 17.16 crore.
The road runs through the 450-acre university campus from the main entrance to the other end, but access remained restricted after the university administration closed the main gate in 2019, preventing even PWD officials from entering, officials said on Thursday.
PWD Executive Engineer Kishan Veer Singh said the department has now put up boards declaring the stretch an "Aam Rasta" (public road), allowing unrestricted access to the public.
"The four-lane CC (cement concrete) road from the university gate was sanctioned by the PWD in 2016 at a cost of around Rs 16 crore. Civil work worth about Rs 13.5 crore was executed, while the remaining amount included taxes and other components," Singh told reporters.
He said the university administration closed the gate in 2019, restricting movement on the road, following which the department issued notices. The matter subsequently reached the Allahabad High Court.
"After our case was dismissed, we approached the lower court where the decision went in favour of the PWD. The university later obtained a stay order from the high court. Since 2021-22, around 10 to 12 hearings have been listed but no final hearing has taken place," he said.
According to the official, the high court had directed the university to deposit 30 per cent of the amount related to damage to the road, while the issue of whether the gate should remain or be removed is still pending adjudication.
Singh said the department has deputed a junior engineer to pursue the matter before the high court and seek an early decision.
"This is a government road built with public money. It leads to Lalpur Dam and is meant for public use. Therefore, we have installed signboards outside the gate and will also put up two or three more boards inside declaring it a public road so that people can use it freely," he said.
He added that any member of the public is free to use the road as it belongs to the government and is maintained by the PWD.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.