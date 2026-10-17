PwC India launches scholarship for female students from country's premier institutes

New Delhi: PwC India on Friday announced the launch of Aspiring Women Leaders Scholarship, an initiative aimed at empowering the next generation of women leaders in technology.
The initiative reflects PwC India's Vision 2030, a commitment to build a Viksit Bharat by enabling the youth of the country and supporting the development of a skilled, future-ready workforce, the global consulting firm said in a release.
The scholarship is designed to provide targeted support for female students, from prestigious academic institutions â€“ Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, and other empanelled institutes, it said.
The scholarship will initially be open to eligible students entering their second year of Bachelor of Technology (BTech)/ Bachelor of Engineering (BE) programmes at the participating institutions, which will continue for the remainder of their course.
In subsequent years, the programme will expand to include first-year students, extending the opportunity to support promising young women from earlier in their academic journey, PwC India said.
"Through the Aspiring Women Leaders Scholarship, we are doing our part to open doors for women by supporting their education, skills and career journeys," said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.
The scholarship also aims to support women from modest economic backgrounds, it added.
It will cover entire academic fees for selected students, provide them laptops, and offer continued mentorship opportunities, technical workshops, voluntary internships, and pre-placement opportunities with PwC India where eligible.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.