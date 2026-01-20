P.V. Sindhu, Shashi Tharoor to speak at 23rd India Conference at Harvard

Washington: The 23rd India Conference at Harvard, a major student-led global forum examining India’s rise across business, policy and culture, will bring together leading voices from sport, politics and the creative industries in Boston next month, with Olympic champion P.V. Sindhu, parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor and designer Manish Malhotra among its headline speakers.

Scheduled for February 14 and 15, 2026, the annual conference will be held jointly at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School, continuing a tradition of more than two decades of student-driven engagement on India’s evolving global role, a media release said.