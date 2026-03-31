Putin, el-Sisi discuss West Asia tensions, energy cooperation in call

Moscow [Russia], March 31 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Tuesday (local time) in a telephone conversation that covered a wide range of global and regional issues.

During the discussion, both leaders conducted a detailed review of the situation in West Asia. "Both sides emphasised the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the pursuit of political and diplomatic agreements that would fully respect the interests of all the states in the region," the Russian Presidential press office said in a statement.

The conversation highlighted the importance of dialogue in resolving conflicts in the region and reiterated the commitment of both Moscow and Cairo to support peace initiatives. The leaders underlined the need for multilateral approaches to ensure stability, development, and security in West Asia, noting that sustained efforts are essential to protect the interests of the countries involved.

Beyond regional security, Putin and el-Sisi exchanged views on current matters in bilateral relations between Russia and Egypt. A significant portion of the conversation focused on the implementation of major investment projects in the energy sector. The leaders discussed collaboration opportunities in oil and gas, renewable energy, and other strategic sectors, underscoring the long-term commitment of both nations to deepen economic and trade ties.

The Russian-Egyptian dialogue reflects a broader pattern of engagement between the two nations, which have strengthened ties in recent years through economic partnerships, infrastructure projects, and joint efforts in international forums.

The discussion also reaffirmed both sides' interest in expanding cultural, scientific, and technological exchanges, which are seen as complementary to the economic and diplomatic collaboration between Moscow and Cairo.

As global tensions continue to affect multiple regions, the conversation between Putin and el-Sisi signals a shared determination to pursue diplomacy and development hand-in-hand. Leaders from both countries agreed to maintain close communication and continue working toward mutually beneficial solutions in both regional and bilateral matters.